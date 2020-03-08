A day when condolences poured in from across the political divide

CHENNAI

08 March 2020 01:15 IST

Anbazhagan left an imprint on Tamil Nadu politics, says Chief Minister

Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and leaders of various political parties condoled the death of DMK general secretary K. Anbazhagan on Saturday.

Mr. Purohit said the DMK stalwart’s contributions to the development of Tamil Nadu, over 70 years, would always remain in the minds of the people.

Mr. Palaniswami said that Anbazhagan remained a loyal friend of former Chief Minister and DMK leader M. Karunanidhi throughout his political journey and never deviated from the ideology of the Dravidian Movement. “He was a politician, a teacher, an orator, a writer, a trade unionist and a social reformer. He left an imprint on Tamil Nadu politics as the general secretary of the DMK for 43 years,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

Advertising

Advertising

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri said Karunanidhi and Anbazhagan personified friendship, and no other political movement had seen such personalities with a close bond. “They had a perfect understanding and ran the party efficiently during testing times,” he said.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko said that Anbazhagan stood by Karunanidhi and protected the DMK when M.G. Ramachandran quit the party to launch his own outfit; when V.R. Nedunchezhian left the party; and when he himself was expelled from the DMK.

“Few could match his oratory skills, and he even surpassed party founder C.N. Annadurai when he was given a reception on the Marina,” he added.

PMK founder S. Ramadoss said Anbazhagan was very close to DMK founder Annadurai and never compromised on his principles. “He was also close to Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) and accepted his leadership though the latter was younger than him,” Dr. Ramadoss said and recalled Anbazhagan’s appreciation of Tamil Osai, a newspaper launched by the PMK.

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan said Anbazhagan was a multi-faceted personality and maintained his equanimity in tough situations. “At a time when the country is in the grip of communal forces, and secularism and State rights are under attack, the death of Anbazhagan is an irreparable loss,” he added.

Senior CPI(M) leader N. Sankaraiah recalled the role played by Anbazhagan in the seat-sharing agreements with his party since 1967. “He would always express his views after considering the issue from all angles and in a polite manner,” he said.

DMDK leader Vijayakant, VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan and leaders of other political parties also condoled the DMK general secretary’s death.

Polls postponed

In the wake of Anbazhagan’s demise, the DMK has postponed intra-party polls in all districts for seven days.

Party president M.K. Stalin has postponed all party events scheduled for the next week.