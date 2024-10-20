A company that has driven India with its quality tyres for decades

MRF (Madras Rubber Factory) is a storied name in tyre manufacturing and renowned for its commitment to quality and innovation. Founded in 1946, MRF has transformed from a small toy balloon manufacturing unit into one of India’s leading tyre companies, celebrated for its cutting-edge technology and extensive product range. Over the decades, MRF has built a reputation for excellence, resilience, and a deep-rooted connection to the community, making it a trusted choice for motorists across generations.

How did the journey of this iconic brand begin? MRF Tyres was established by K.M. Mammen Mappillai. After graduation, he, along with his wife, a chemist, launched a modest toy balloon-making unit in a shed at Tiruvottiyur in Chennai. The couple made the initial investment of ₹10,000 from their savings.

A leap in 1952

According to details provided by MRF, the leap for the company came in 1952, when MRF started making tread rubber. Within four years, it captured a 50% market share in India. It was all the more creditable as tread rubber was a monopoly of the multinational corporations then.

Tyre manufacturing started in 1961, when MRF went public. A technical collaboration was established with Mansfield Tire & Rubber Company, USA. The then Chief Minister, K. Kamaraj, released the first tyre from MRF’s New Pilot Plant at Tiruvottiyur. The first tyre was a truck tyre.

After catering for the domestic market in its early years, MRF established an overseas office in Beirut in 1964. By 1967, MRF became the first Indian company to export tyres to the U.S., the birthplace of tyre technology. And by the early 1970s, MRF became the first company to introduce nylon car tyres to the Indian market, which at the time only had rayon tyres.

During this period, MRF started developing a distinct and differentiated brand identity, marked by the introduction of the now-iconic MRF Muscleman. This initiative helped the brand have more recognition. In 1989, MRF collaborated with Hasbro International USA, the world largest toy-maker, and launched Funskool India.

The company has been the market leader in various categories of tyres. For instance, MRF Nylogrip, introduced in 1984 for two-wheelers, was the first branded tyre launch in the Indian tyre Industry. Over the years, MRF has expanded into the motorsport and aviation tyre segments. The company also serves as a key supplier for fighter jets and helicopters used by the Indian defence services.

In the first week of October 2024, a spectacular air show was held in Chennai, and it is worth noting that many of the aircraft that took part at the air show were fitted with MRF tyres. For example, the Tejas combat aircraft were fitted with MRF tyres.

Since March 2003, the late K.M. Mammen Mappillai’s eldest son, K.M. Mammen, has served as the chairman and managing director, with Arun Mammen as vice-chairman and managing director and Rahul Mammen as managing director. Samir Mammen and Varun Mammen are the whole-time directors. The company’s operations are managed by a well-structured team of professional managers.

Put through their paces

MRF has made significant contributions to the world of sports. In 1990, it brought the sixth World Cup Boxing Championship to Mumbai, in which 39 countries took part. And, in 1997, it ventured into F3 car racing for the first time.

The MRF Pace Foundation, established in 1987, has revolutionised India’s cricket landscape by focusing on fast bowling, traditionally overshadowed by spinners and batsmen. Led by legends Dennis Lillee and Glenn McGrath, the Foundation identifies and nurtures fast-bowling talent through rigorous selection and world-class facilities, the company said in its annual report for 2023-24. Through this programme, aspiring fast bowlers from all over the world are trained at a facility located on the campus of Madras Christian College Higher Secondary School at Chetpet, Chennai.

Fast bowlers who have trained at the Foundation and gone on to represent the Indian team include Vivek Razdan, Javagal Srinath, Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel, Venkatesh Prasad, R.P. Singh, Zaheer Khan, and S. Sreesanth. Foreign players like Chaminda Vaas, Henry Olonga, Heath Streak, Mohammad Asif, Glenn McGrath, Mitchell Johnson, and Brett Lee have also trained at the Foundation.

Mr. Rahul Mammen says, “MRF delivered an industry-leading growth in 2023-24. A consolidated total income of over ₹25,000 crore in the last financial year is a new threshold to cross. Our plans are to consolidate the No. 1 position in the Indian tyre industry and our global ranking. Currently, we are the 15th largest tyre company in the world.”

Expansion plans

MRF’s manufacturing operations are spread across 10 locations in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Goa, and Puducherry. The most recent addition is a plant at Dahej in Gujarat. “In every segment, we have our current and future expansion plans that are reviewed and implemented well in time. In the past, MRF’s revenue has grown consistently over the years with a leading market share. MRF is confident of maintaining this trajectory. Of course, this depends on the growth of the automobile industry and the Indian economy,” Mr. Rahul Mammen says.

As for the impact of artificial intelligence on MRF’s business, he says, “The future is both exciting and challenging as we are increasingly entering the digital age of manufacturing. There is a shift towards sustainable sourcing and manufacturing. The integration of artificial intelligence into our processes will happen with an ever-evolving global supply chain. All these will call for the ability to bridge traditional craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology which will take MRF ahead.”

As the company continues to evolve and adapt itself to the changing landscape of the automotive industry, its legacy of reliability and performance remains intact.