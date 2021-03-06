A ceremonial invitation to vote

The district election authorities in Kallakurichi have brought out an invitation in the format of a traditional marriage invite, requesting voters to turn up at polling booths and cast their votes on April 6. The invite has been printed in the auspicious yellow colour, and calls the election a “good occasion”, conducted by the Election Commission of India. The invite has been brought out jointly by the district electoral officer and the assistant returning officer, specifically asking voters to adhere to physical distancing and other safety norms.

The happy occasion is scheduled in the year of Sarvari [the current Tamil year] and the Tamil month of Panguni [when the election is being held], on Tuesday, during the auspicious time between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., the invite says.