A centuries-old stucco elephant sculpture restored to original glory

The stucco sculpture of an elephant outside the Azhagarkovil Temple at Saluppai near Gangaikondacholapuram in Ariyalur district, after the renovation carried out by the Department of Archaeology. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

The giant Nayak-period stucco sculpture of an elephant standing outside the Azhagarkovil at Saluppai near Gangaikondacholapuram in Ariyalur district, declared a protected monument a couple of years ago, has been given a facelift by Tamil Nadu’s Department of Archaeology.

The sculpture, built with brick and lime mortar, stands about 8.50 metres tall at Elayaperumanallur village, reached by a narrow winding road about six km away from the famous Brihadisvara Temple at Gangaikondacholapuram.

The larger-than-life sculpture, estimated to date back to 16-17th Century CE, was declared a protected monument by the Department of Archaeology in 2020.

The status gave it some much-needed attention. Last year, the Department followed up on the announcement by sanctioning the renovation of the structure at an estimate of ₹16.47 lakh. The renovation was completed a couple of months ago. The well-bedecked elephant is adorned with bells around its neck and body. Its ears are in a swinging posture. Under its belly stand musicians playing instruments, while a “hero” stands under the elephant’s trunk.

The sculpture, which had turned black with moss over the years, has been cleaned and given a chemical wash.

“The structure has been renovated without its antiquity having been affected. But for a few minor cracks, there was no major damage to the sculpture. We did some patchwork and plastering with lime and mortar, wherever required. The sculpture was given a fresh coat of paint in its original terracotta colour. Cut-stone flooring and a lawn have been raised in the enclosure around the sculpture,” said an official of the Department.

K. Sridharan, former deputy director, Department of Archaeology, who was part of the team that carried out the first excavation at Gangaikondacholapuram in 1981, observes that the elephant and the horses were considered the ‘vaganam’ of the Thuravu Melazhagar and Ayyanar Temple, the guardian deity (‘kaval deivam’) of the village.

“The giant sculpture inspires awe, especially during nights. The ancient temple had probably been developed further during the Nayak period. Further excavations could throw more light on the history of this and other places around Gangaikondacholapuram,” he said.

Largely ignored

Notwithstanding its size and intricate craftsmanship, the majestic sculpture largely fails to catch the eye of the thousands of tourists visiting the Gangaikondacholapuram temple and the site of the recent excavation at Maligaimedu behind the temple.

Local residents, while welcoming the renovation, however, feel the historic structure needs to be promoted among the tourists.

“The temple houses the ‘kula deivam’ (the ancestral deity) of many families and attracts a sizeable number of devotees. But tourists visiting Gangaikondacholapuram should be made aware of the existence of the sculpture,” says S. Ganesan, a resident of Meikavalpudur, a nearby village. He suggests that sign-boards be installed and better amenities be created in the area to attract more tourists to the sculpture.