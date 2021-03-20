The PMK , which is fighting alone in the Union Territory for the Assembly election, took a symbolic step to show its displeasure against the BJP. The party decided to contest alone after it was denied seats. The candidates in the fray, on Friday, took out a rally from the Vanniyar Sangam office to the Registrar of Cooperative Society in a bullock cart to express anger against the rising prices of petroleum products.
A bullock cart ride in protest
