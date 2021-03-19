A booklet in answer

Chennai

19 March 2021 01:13 IST

A question that those contesting again have to face is: “What have you accomplished in five years?” Kancheepuram DMK MLA C.V.M.P. Ezhilarasan is prepared — he readily dishes out a booklet with information on the civic works completed with the local area development funds during his tenure. The advocate also has another thickly-bound copy titled “My speeches in the Tamil Nadu Assembly”, explaining the questions he has raised and the works that have been taken up based on them.

