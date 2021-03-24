The launch of the trailer of the Kangana Ranaut-starrer Thalaivi, loosely based on the life and career of the late AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa seems to have stirred things a bit in Tamil Nadu’s political firmament. The impact of such a film on public sentiment can only be speculated ahead of the Assembly election. While its actual release is on April 23, much after polling on April 6, its trailer has excited certain groups, including the AIADMK. Party representatives have started sharing the trailer on WhatsApp.
A biopic and more
Ramya Kannan
Chennai ,
March 24, 2021 01:08 IST
Ramya Kannan
Chennai ,
March 24, 2021 01:08 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Mar 24, 2021 1:09:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/a-biopic-and-more/article34145178.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story