A. Arun is Chennai’s new Police Commissioner

The Tamil Nadu government, on Monday, July 8, 2024, posted Additional Director-General of Police (Law & Order) A. Arun as the Commissioner of Police, Chennai, replacing Director-General of Police Sandeep Rai Rathore. Mr. Rathore has now been posted as DGP, Police Training College, Chennai. He will hold the additional charge of Director, Tamil Nadu Police Academy.

The transfer comes just two days after the sensational murder of Bahujan Samaj Party Tamil Nadu president K. Armstrong in Chennai, which has criticism on the law and order situation in the State, from various quarters.

Also, ADGP, Headquarters, S. Davidson Devasirvatham was transferred and posted as the ADGP (Law & Order), as per a notice issued by the government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.