ADVERTISEMENT

A. Arun is Chennai’s new Police Commissioner

Updated - July 08, 2024 01:39 pm IST

Published - July 08, 2024 01:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sandeep Rai Rathore, who held the post until now, has been posted as DGP, Police Training College; the move comes just two days after the murder of BSP leader K. Armstrong

The Hindu Bureau

Additional Director-General of Police (Law & Order) A. Arun has been appointed as the new Chennai Commissioner of Police. File photograph

The Tamil Nadu government, on Monday, July 8, 2024, posted Additional Director-General of Police (Law & Order) A. Arun as the Commissioner of Police, Chennai, replacing Director-General of Police Sandeep Rai Rathore. Mr. Rathore has now been posted as DGP, Police Training College, Chennai. He will hold the additional charge of Director, Tamil Nadu Police Academy.  

The transfer comes just two days after the sensational murder of Bahujan Samaj Party Tamil Nadu president K. Armstrong in Chennai, which has criticism on the law and order situation in the State, from various quarters. 

Also, ADGP, Headquarters, S. Davidson Devasirvatham was transferred and posted as the ADGP (Law & Order), as per a notice issued by the government. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US