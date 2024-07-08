GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A. Arun is Chennai’s new Police Commissioner

Sandeep Rai Rathore, who held the post until now, has been posted as DGP, Police Training College; the move comes just two days after the murder of BSP leader K. Armstrong

Updated - July 08, 2024 01:39 pm IST

Published - July 08, 2024 01:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Additional Director-General of Police (Law & Order) A. Arun has been appointed as the new Chennai Commissioner of Police. File photograph

Additional Director-General of Police (Law & Order) A. Arun has been appointed as the new Chennai Commissioner of Police. File photograph

The Tamil Nadu government, on Monday, July 8, 2024, posted Additional Director-General of Police (Law & Order) A. Arun as the Commissioner of Police, Chennai, replacing Director-General of Police Sandeep Rai Rathore. Mr. Rathore has now been posted as DGP, Police Training College, Chennai. He will hold the additional charge of Director, Tamil Nadu Police Academy.  

The transfer comes just two days after the sensational murder of Bahujan Samaj Party Tamil Nadu president K. Armstrong in Chennai, which has criticism on the law and order situation in the State, from various quarters. 

Also, ADGP, Headquarters, S. Davidson Devasirvatham was transferred and posted as the ADGP (Law & Order), as per a notice issued by the government. 

