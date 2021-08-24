The State government on Tuesday transferred Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu Police Academy, Prateep V Philip, and posted him as DGP, Training, Police Training College, Chennai. Additional Director General of Police, Operations, A. Amalraj was transferred and posted as ADGP/Director, Tamil Nadu Police Academy. He will hold additional charge as ADGP, Operations, Chennai.
A. Amalraj is new director of TN Police Academy
