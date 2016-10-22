Youths prevent loading of crackers in Sivakasi

A group of youths from Muslim Middle Street blocked loading of crackers from a lorry shed near Pavadi Thoppu ground here on Friday.

The youths, led by Tamil Nadu Thoweed Jamaat functionary Zinda Sha, protested against stocking of crackers close to residential area.

The police said the lorry was taken to the local police station following the protest.

Virudhunagar Collector A. Sivagnanam said people can lodge complaints against cracker godowns, shops and illegal stocking of fireworks in unsafe condition over toll-free number ‘1077.’

Inspection from today

A team of officials would begin inspection of godowns and shops from Saturday.