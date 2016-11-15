Youth run over by bus on Hosur Road

A 25-year-old student was killed on the spot when a Tamil Nadu-bound bus coming into the city ran over him after knocking down his motorcycle near Chikkathguru gate on Hosur Road on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Puttaraju, a resident of Bhavani Nagar in Banashankari. He was returning home after visiting his relatives when the incident occurred.

Driver tries to flee

The bus driver tried to flee with the bus soon after the accident, but a biker who was passing by, identified as Rajesh, gave him the chase and managed to get the bus stopped near Madiwala checkpost before alerting the police.

The Electronics City traffic police have arrested the bus driver and seized the bus.