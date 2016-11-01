Youth hacked to death

One held for murder

A youth who was hacked following a drunken brawl involving two groups with previous enmity among them at Pattukkottai near here died on Monday.

Police said that P. Santhosh Kumar (20) of Kottai Sivan Koil Street, Pattukkottai, on Sunday went to have a drink with his friends at a TASMAC bar when a brawl ensued between them and another group led by T. Arun Chander (25) of Vettikkadu which was also there drinking.

Arun Chander gang hacked Santhosh Kumar after chasing him down to a nearby forest and he was rushed to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital where he died on Monday, the police said.

Pattukkottai police registered a case and secured one person while search is on for others involved in the murder.