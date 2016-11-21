World Prematurity Day celebrated

The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Government Hospital, Tirupattur, celebrated the World Prematurity Day and Newborn Week recently.
Out of the 657 babies, who were born weighing less than 1,650 grams from June to November this year, 100 babies and their parents took part in the celebration.
All these babies were kept under intensive care in the unit soon after birth, according to a press release.
Kangaroo mother care
During the celebration, the staff nurses of NICU advised the mothers on how to take care of pre-term babies including aspects such as nutrition, warmth and immunisation, and they also explained about kangaroo mother care.
E. Kalivaradhan, joint director of medical and rural services, Vellore, and R. Senthilkumaran, assistant surgeon and paediatrician, Tirupattur GH, were present.
