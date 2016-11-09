Woman seeks State’s help to bring back husband’s body

Suspecting foul play in the sudden death of her husband in Dubai, a middle-aged woman has requested the district administration here to resolve the ‘mystery’ behind the death and help her bring back his body.

In a petition submitted to Collector S. Natarajan here on Tuesday, S. Parvathy (38) from Thirupalaikudi said her husband K. Sonainathan (42) went to Dubai in April this year through a travel agent after paying him Rs. 50,000.

He was engaged by a civic body, she said.

Though the travel agent promised a monthly salary of Rs. 40,000, he was paid only Rs. 15,000. Her husband was trying to get an identity card when his colleague called her on November 3 and informed her about his sudden death.

Stating that he spoke to her on November 1, she said he did not complain of any problem.

She urged the Collector to take up the issue with the State government and help her bring back the body of her husband.