Woman found murdered

A 56-year-old woman was found murdered at her house on Friday morning.

The police said the victim, identified as Kaniammal, a resident of Chitanji, died after her throat was slit by a relative.

The Avalur police registered a case and are yet to ascertain the motive for the murder.

“We are also probing a money angle to this case as the victim had been lending money up to Rs. 15,000 before she was murdered,” the police said.

