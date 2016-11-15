Wholesale price of egg reduced by 20 paise

With a drop in demand, the wholesale price of egg in Namakkal Zone was reduced by 20 paise to be fixed at Rs. 3.82 here on Monday.
Officials of the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC), Namakkal Zone said that the demand for eggs dropped ahead of the Sabarimala season and further drop in price is expected in coming days.
The average wholesale price of egg in November every year is Rs. 1.72 in 2006, Rs. 1.84 in 2007, Rs. 2.20 in 2008, Rs. 2.74 in 2009, Rs. 2.78 in 2010, Rs. 2.92 in 2011, Rs. 3.09 in 2012, Rs. 3.89 in 2013, Rs. 3.53 in 2014, Rs. 3.54 in 2015.
Sabarimala season
They said that the price remained at Rs. 4.02 from November 1 to 13 before dropping by 20 paise on Monday.
Further drop in wholesale price is expected till the Sabarimala season ends, they added.
