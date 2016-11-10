Where withdrawn notes are a prized possession

On Wednesday, when people scrambled to get Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes exchanged, the bank notes, which are now a piece of history, quietly became part of a treasured collection for some - notaphilists.

For notaphilists, those who collect bank notes, the two currency notes joined their collection of bank notes withdrawn or replaced so far.

Vellore-based physiotherapist C. Tamilvanan, a notaphilist, has in his collection old notes starting from the first ones issued in independent India.

On a day when the two high value currencies ceased to be legal tender, it was time to look at some of the old notes that had been in circulation in the country and had become part of history. And, some of Mr. Tamilvanan’s collection takes one back in time.

Among his prized possessions is the Re. 1 note issued in 1949 and signed by finance secretary K.R. K. Menon. He has also collected Re. 1 note issued in the following years like the one issued in 1957 and signed by L.K. Jha.

“I have collected bank notes of various motifs. I also have a collection based on the RBI governors and finance secretaries whose tenure was of a short period. I have signature-wise collection of the bank notes too,” he said.

Two rupees notes, which were red in colour, issued in 1957, and a greenish one issued in 1962 are among his collection. As per records, he said that printing was stopped for Re. 1 and Rs. 2 notes in 1994.

Mr. Tamilvanan has in his collection the first Rs. five note of independent India that was issued on January 26, 1950, with the signature of RBI Governor B. Rama Rau and the image of antelopes, while the first Rs. 10 notes was issued a year earlier in 1949. The Rs. 20 notes were issued in 1972 and were signed by S. Jagannathan.

The first Rs. 100 note issued on January 9, 1950 is also in his possession.

In many of the cases, the bank notes were replaced by new ones while in circulation, he added. In fact, this was not the first time that bank notes of such high denomination were withdrawn. The government had demonetised Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 10,000 notes in January 1978, he said, adding that the Rs. 1,000 currency notes issued on April 1, 1954 featuring Thanjavur’s Brihadeeswarar Temple, was issued last in 1975.

Bank notes might be withdrawn from circulation or replaced by new ones, but they are indeed a prized possession, said Mr. Tamilvanan. “It takes a lot of effort to preserve bank notes. But these paper currencies are a treasure as they reflect the country’s art and culture by featuring images,” he added.