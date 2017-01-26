When death comes calling

Even as the protests demanding the lifting of ban against ban on jallikattu captured the imagination of the masses and swayed even the detractors, four men died at two different places where the event was held, serving as a stark reminder of the perils of the sport.

********************

NAME: G. Raja

AGE : 29 years

OCCUPATION: Mason

He succumbed to injuries at Pudukottai GH after being gored by a bull at Raapusal.

QUOTE: Raja never used to go for jallikattu. But, this time he went to watch it at Raapusal though his wife Kala told him not to go.

He was the only son of the family and father of two children, both below the age of five. “His death has shattered us and left a permanent wound in our hearts which will never heal,” said his mother, Rasathi.

“We are totally devastated and don’t know how to live any more,” she said.

“What can we say about jallikattu when lakhs of people are demanding it,” she said, adding that proper safety measures must be provided at the venues.

*******************************

NAME: R. Mohan

AGE: 30 years

OCCUPATION: Unemployed, but he had once worked as a temporary school teacher.

Succumbed to injuries at Pudukottai GH after being gored by a bull at Raapusal, where he went to watch the show.

QUOTE: Tragedy struck this family from Lakshmananpatti in Pudukottai district taking away both sons. Mohan’s elder brother had died a few years ago after he accidentally fell into a well. His parents were in shock and completely distraught after a bull gored their other son too. His three sisters were in grief too, and inconsolable. The family is involved in agriculture in this village about 10 km from Raapusal, where Mohan went to watch jallikattu. One of his sisters reacted with anger when this reporter visited their home: “Leave us alone; publishing my brother’s photo or the news of his death is not going to bring him back.”

**********************************

NAME: P. Karuppaiah

AGE: 27 years

OCCUPATION: Employed on contract basis as a supervisor in-charge in a textile unit at Tirupur.

A spectator, he succumbed to injuries at Tiruchi GH after being gored by a bull at Raapusal.

QUOTE: His visit to native village, Kalathupatti, during the Pongal holidays ended in tragedy. He was the only son of his parents and was also taking care of his three sisters. “We were looking for a bride for him. His sudden death has dealt a huge blow and orphaned us all. Who will take care of us? Only God can help us now,” lamented his grieving parents Paneerselvam and Veerammal, who are still unable to come to terms with his death.

He was the main bread winner of an agricultural family.

******************************************

NAME: V. Sankar

AGE: 29 years

OCCUPATION: Police constable

He was gored to death by a bull while he was on security duty for the bull run organised in Kansapuram in Virudhunagar district.

QUOTE: Sankar had been on duty for three hours when he noticed a ferocious bull rushing towards a local youth, and jumped in to save him. The bull tore into his neck. He was declared brought dead at a private hospital in Madurai, after he was rushed there. Sankar was father of two sons. His father, M. Velumayil, is angry with the protesters: “Students have been vehemently pitching for jallikattu. What do they know about it? Do they know how many will be killed in the event?” But Sankar’s aunt, in tears, justified the sport: “We believe jallikattu is a ritual that brings copious rainfall and also saves us from outbreak of diseases.”

(Contributions by R. Rajaram, S. Sundar)