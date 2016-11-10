Welfare assistance distributed

Welfare assistances totalling Rs. 30 lakh were distributed to 569 persons under the joint auspices of All India Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Employees Welfare Association, and the Annual Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Component Plan, at Oil and Natural Gas Commission Cauvery Asset here recently. Kulbir Singh, Executive Director, ONGC, Cauvery Asset, who gave away stipend, educational assistance and other assistance, spoke on the role of ONGC in the area of national growth and economy. He said that campaign against methane project was a major challenge for ONGC and explained the merits of methane exploration.

E. Vijayapaul, working president, Central Working Committee, All India SC and ST Employees’ Welfare Association, and V. Ashok Kumar, president of Karaikal unit, and A. Pannerselvam, secretary of Karaikal unit, spoke.