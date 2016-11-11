Weeds to be removed

District Collector S. Prabakar chaired a meeting with representatives of non-government and service organisations on Thursday to discuss removal of prosopis juliflora from open areas and deepening of ponds, tanks and lakes.

Calling for active participation of the service organisations, the Collector emphasised on safeguarding the areas cleared of the weeds from littering.

He mooted sustained awareness campaigns for protection of water bodies.

Earlier, an earthmover worth Rs. 27 lakh was handed over to the Chairman of Olirum Erodu Foundation M. Chinnasmay by the Managing Director of Milky Mist T. Sathish Kumar in the Collector's presence, for removal of prosopis juliflora.