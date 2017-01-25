We help animals only in India, says PETA India in response to Kamal Haasan's dare

PETA India on Tuesday responded to actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan’s dare to ban bull riding rodeos in the United States, saying it helps animals only in India.

The actor, who said jallikattu should not be banned but regulated, recently told PETA in a tweet: “PETA go ban bull riding rodeos in Mr. Trump’s US. You’re not qualified to tackle our bulls. Empires have been made to quit India (sic).”

Poorva Joshipura, PETA India CEO, said in a statement: “People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, as is indicated by its name, helps animals in India only and is an Indian entity.”

“The rodeo is further prohibited in the United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and elsewhere. Spanish supporters of another organisation, PETA Europe, have made bull fights in many areas of Spain illegal,” Ms. Joshipura said.

At a press conference held at his residence on Tuesday, Mr. Haasan said the agitation against the ban on jallikattu was nothing but a symbol of discontent and anger among the people of Tamil Nadu.