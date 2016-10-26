We didn’t want to create a crisis in PWF

The dilemma over whether it should attend the multi-party Cauvery meeting convened by the DMK or stay away from it, a course advocated by three of its allies, is perhaps one of the toughest political choices that Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) would have been faced with ever since it became one of the founding members of the People’s Welfare Front. Eventually, VCK deferred to the opinion of its allies. “We didn’t want to create a crisis in the PWF,” admits VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan in an interview with Udhav Naig on Tuesday. Excerpts:

Why did you choose not to attend the DMK’s meeting on the Cauvery water row at the last minute ignoring the majority view within your party?

On October 24, thirty-one members of our party’s high-level committee debated for close to two hours on attending the DMK meeting. Nineteen members were in favour of the party attending the meeting and it was decided that the party president would take the final decision taking into consideration the current political situation in Tamil Nadu. As a party, we have always insisted that Tamil Nadu must speak in one voice on the Cauvery issue where the rights of Tamil people have been denied despite a Supreme Court order. Apart from the party’s independent view in favour of participating in the meeting, we also had to take into account the future of the PWF and the alternative politics that we helped nurture in Tamil Nadu.

You mean to say the VCK was forced to take this stance to save the PWF?

With the filing of nomination for the November 19 polls/bypoll in three constituencies scheduled to start on Wednesday, we believed that our participation might give legitimacy to the DMK. Moreover, attending the all-party meet convened by the opposition party without the ruling AIADMK or its alliance parties would mean that there was no way of getting all parties speak in one voice. Keeping this in mind, we had to decide whether a crisis within the PWF was needed at all. Like the Left parties who engaged with the DMK by sending their representatives for the meeting of the farmers, we also look at the Cauvery issue as a common issue. The precedent set by Left parties in PWF actually made us believe that there was certain flexibility within the PWF and that we could ask the MDMK, the CPI and the CPI (M) to reconsider their decision. But we failed in convincing them. Taking all these factors into account, we decided not to participate in the meeting.

There is a perception that other leaders of the PWF have imposed this decision on the VCK…

It is not right to say that a decision was imposed on us by a leader or collectively, suggesting that the PWF is undemocratic. The fact that we urged the leaders of MDMK, the CPI and the CPI (M) to reconsider their decision goes against the perception that a unilateral decision was taken and was imposed on us. It was clear that attending this meet would still not mean that all parties in Tamil Nadu will speak in one voice on the Cauvery issue as the ruling party and its alliance parties aren’t going be a part of it. Considering that solidarity of political parties on this issue wasn’t possible, we didn’t want to create a crisis in PWF. Still, we wanted to communicate that the VCK welcomes the DMK’s move, which is why I wrote a letter to the Leader of the Opposition M.K. Stalin.

Does this mean that parties in the PWF have agreed to stick to the majority view on issues where you might have diametrically opposite views?

When we floated the idea of PWF, all the parties in the alliance collectively decided that we will take a stand only on issues on which we all can agree. For example, the Left parties and the VCK don’t agree with each other on Kudankulam nuclear reactor issue or in the case of Tamil Eelam. The VCK and the MDMK support the LTTE and its struggle, while the Left does not support it. Hence, we decided that we will pursue points of disagreement independently and we will work together on issues where our points of view converge.

Is your support for the DMK’s meet a precursor for a possible alliance with the party in the future?

With the conclusion of the Assembly elections, postponement of local body elections and Parliamentary elections still two years away, the political need to speak about electoral alliances doesn’t arise at all. We look at the Cauvery issue as a common issue, which, if unresolved, might have a long-lasting impact in several districts of Tamil Nadu. Millions depend on it not only for agriculture but also for drinking water. It is not just an agrarian issue. If we don’t resolve it, we might see some districts turn into deserts, plunging people into poverty. The issue needs to be addressed beyond party politics.

