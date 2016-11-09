Warrants issued against SI, Motor Vehicle Inspector

A Sub-Court in Palani issued warrants against a Sub-Inspector attached to Ambilikkai police station and a Motor Vehicle Inspector attached to Palani Transport Office on Tuesday, as they did not appear before it for a long time in a motor accident claim case.

According to the prosecution, the warrants were issued against SI Vanitha Sri and Motor Vehicle Inspector Mohana Priya.

Palanisamy of Sindhalaipatti in Oddanchatram block sustained grievous injuries in a head-on collision of two bikes near Ambilikkai in 2007. A case was registered in this connection.

Later, Mr. Palanisamy filed a motor accident claim petition in Palani Sub-Court, seeking suitable compensation.

Immediately, the court issued summons to both the officers to appear before it as witnesses. Since they had not appeared before the court, Sub-Court Judge A. Radhakrishnan issued warrants against them on Tuesday.