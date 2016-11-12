War heroes remembered

Brave men from Salem who fought for the British during the World War I and laid down their lives were remembered during the observance of Armistice Day or Remembrance Day here on Friday.
On November 11, 1918, at 11 minutes and 11 seconds, a peace agreement was signed between the Allies of World War I and Germany at Armistice of Compiegne in France, thus officially putting an end to the war. Hence, the day is observed as Armistice Day in allied nations across the globe.
As the Salem district was under British rule, 198 men were sent to fight the war of which 18 died. A commemorative plague had been raised in honour of those heroes and was placed at the entrance of the Collectorate that had inscription ‘From this town 196 men went to the Great War (1914-1918). Of these 18 gave up their lives’.
Every year on the day to remember the war heroes, their service was recalled by members of Salem Historical Society and members of various organisations and the public.
On Friday, District Revenue Officer R. Sugumar laid a wreath and observed two-minute silence on the premises. Members of the society including its president Emmanuel J. Jayasingh, general secretary J. Barnabas, Assistant Director of Ex-Servicemen Welfare Board Lt Commander Sangeetha, sons of the war veterans, and government officials were present. War medals and victory medals were kept on display.
