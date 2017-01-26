Voter awareness rallies taken out in Vellore

The seventh National Voters Day was observed on Wednesday in Vellore.

Several students took part in a rally that was flagged off by Collector S.A. Raman near the Vellore Fort ground and ended near Voorhees College. The Collector also presented prizes to 27 school students, who had taken part and won in district-level elocution, essay and drawing competitions held among schools, a press release said. Prizes were given to nine college students, who had won in elocution, essay and poetry competitions.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Raman encouraged youth, who have attained 18 years of age, to get enrolled in the voters’ list. Only 46 per cent of young voters, who have completed 18 years of age, have enrolled in the electoral list, and this should be made 100 per cent, he added.

He pointed out that young voters can visit the website – www.elections.tn.gov.in – and enrol themselves any time. He raised the need to create awareness on voting among friends and relatives.

Around 100 doctors, nurses and staff of Government Vellore Medical College Hospital, Adukkamparai took the pledge on the National Voters Day. Usha Sadasivam, dean of the institute was present.

Students of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Katpadi, took the pledge and went out on a rally on the occasion. The rally was flagged off by D. Jagadeeswaran, tahsildar of Katpadi. Around 500 of them, including students and revenue department staff, took part in the rally.