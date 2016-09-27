Violence: CPI(M) blames police

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore police should have taken sufficient precautionary measures to prevent violence or untoward incidents following the murder of Hindu Munnani leader C. Sasikumar, said Communist Party of India-Marxist’s Central Committee Member T.K. Rangarajan here on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, he said that the police should have done so, given the recent developments in the State and Coimbatore’s history.

Likewise, the police had again failed on the day of funeral procession (September 23) as large scale violence was reported.

Commercial and religious establishments were targeted and passenger and commercial vehicles were stoned. Those who indulged in stone pelting and violence had carefully chosen their targets. Likewise, many vehicles on the procession pathway were not spared either.

Video clippings of the violence clearly pointed to police just walking in the procession, doing nothing. The CPI(M) condemned Sasikumar’s murder and wanted the police to take swift action.