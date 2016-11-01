Velankanni shrine being renovated

Work on renovation of Basilica of Our Lady of Health in Velankanni shrine has been in full swing and is expected to be completed in course of time. The church authorities have taken utmost care in the renovation of the structure, paying attention for maintenance of its original grandeur and majesty.

Constant exposure to sea-breeze is one of the major factors which had corroded the upper surface all around. Hence, the church authorities took up the work on renovation of the shrine last year. The current renovation work aims at restoration of the original grandeur of the structure and strengthening the structural stability of the structure. The use of conventional raw materials restores the original beauty to the structure.

Architects skilled in renovation of the ancient structures have been roped in for the conservation of the structure. “They are highly skilled in preparing the the building materials on the lines of the original architecture style,” the source said. The materials used for plastering, grounded lime mortar and gallnut among other things.

The stained glasses have also been renovated. “For an ancient shrine such as the one in Velankanni, it is these stained glasses that add to the beauty of the structure,” the sources said. Over the years, different glasses had been used as and when the original ones developed cracks or got broken. There was not any uniform design all around. But, due attention had been paid now for restoring the beauty of stained glasses too.

Work on the northern and southern wings of the main shrine had been completed and re-plastering work on the central wing was on say church sources.

Rev. Fr. A.M.A. Prabakar, Rector, says that the shrine, located on one of the cyclone-prone regions of the country, had withstood bad weather for several decades. With due care and attention, the work on the altar of the shrine was completed about six months ago. The Rector has appealed to the interested persons to contribute their mite.