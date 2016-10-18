VIT to hold four-week entrepreneurship training from November 2

VIT Technology Business Incubator (VITTBI) is offering a four-week Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) from November 2.

According to a release, the programme aims at training science and technology graduates and diploma holders in the essentials of conceiving, planning, initiating, and launching an economic activity or an enterprise successfully.

The content of the training programme includes classroom training on essentials of entrepreneurship, survey of prevalent socio-economic scenario, identification of business opportunities, role and function as well as schemes of assistance offered by various constituents of the support system.

It would impart training on preparation of a technically feasible and economically viable project report and nuances of management of an enterprise.

Graduates and diploma holders aspiring to start an enterprise can apply for the programme before October 22.

They can visit the VITTBI at VIT University with a demand draft for Rs. 1,000 drawn in favour of VITTBI. For details, call 9443311367/0416 2202303 or email tbicoordinator@vit.ac.in, the release said.