VAO arrested

The directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption officials arrested a Village Administrative Officer on graft charges in Uthangarai on Wednesday.

Damodaran, VAO of Puthur Poonganai, was arrested based on a complaint by Sugadevan (39) of Mannadipatty.

He had approached Damodaran for a heirship certificate seven months ago. The accused had allegedly sought a bribe of Rs. 3,500 to give the certificate. Even after he paid the amount the certificate was not given. Sugadevan approached Damodaran again on Monday. Damodaran sought an additional Rs. 1,000. Sugadevan approached the DVAC, and a trap was laid.