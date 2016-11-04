VAO arrested for accepting bribe over illegal borewell

A Village Administrative Officer who accepted bribe from a farmer for not taking action against him for illegally digging a borewell has been trapped and arrested by Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC).

According to case registered by the DVAC, Ramesh (41) of Sholingur has four acres of agricultural land in Sri Vilasapuram village near Pallipattu in Tiruvallur district. Due to lack of irrigational source in his field, he illegally dug a bore well in the irrigation tank of nearby Vengupattu village and drew water from the well through a 300- meter-long pipeline. Village Administrative Officer of Vengupattu A. Giri alias Theerthagiri (29) noticed this violation and demanded Rs.10,000 from the farmer for not taking action against him. Later, he allegedly lowered his demand to Rs.6,000. However, Ramesh approached the DVAC with a complaint. The DVAC devised a plan and trapped Mr. Theerthagiri while accepting the money at his office on Thursday

The DVAC team, comprising Inspectors K. Manjula and E. Thirunavukkarasu, was led by Additional Superintendent of Police M. Balasubramanian.

The DVAC would be writing to the administration to close the illegally-dug borewell, Mr. Balasubramanian said.