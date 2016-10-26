Unlicensed fireworks shops ‘shock’ HC

The Madras High Court Bench here on Tuesday expressed shock over a statement made by the Joint Chief Controller of Explosives (JCCE) that several fireworks shops had been established in many districts without grant of licence and that he had written letters in this regard to Collectors as well as police officials of as many as 10 districts.

On being summoned by a Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran, who had taken suo motu notice of a news report in The Hindu on a fireworks accident that claimed nine lives at Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district last week, the JCCE said that many shops in Royapettah, Anna Nagar and other localities in Chennai too were not licensed.

Similarly, responding to a public interest litigation petition filed by K. Tajudeen of Tiruchi who alleged that fireworks shops had been established in shopping malls and places prone to fire accidents, the JCCE said that letters written by him to the Tiruchi Collector and Commissioner of Police and subsequent reminders too did not evoke any response.

Irked over the submission, the judges directed the Collector and Commissioner to be present in the court on Wednesday.

They also summoned Virudhunagar SP after expressing displeasure over the officer not having come to the court on Tuesday despite knowing that the suo motu public interest litigation was being taken up by the court.