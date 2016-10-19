Under-trial in multiple murder case dies

An under-trial prisoner who was charged with murdering six of his family members in 2010 over a property dispute, died on Tuesday at the Government Mohan KumaramangalamMedical College Hospital where he was undergoing treatment for various ailments.

On Sunday, his condition deteriorated and he was admitted to the Salem GH. But he died on Tuesday. On August 12, 2010, K. Sivaguru (58) and his 17-year-old son allegedly murdered six members of his family, including his parents, two brothers and a 13-year-old niece, enraged that his father had bequeathed his property to his two other sons. Sivarguru was upset that he did not get any share that he could have used for treating his kidney ailment.

Only when Sivaguru, then a DMK functionary, had surrendered before a court in Chennai and revealed about the murder, the incident came to light. Mallur police arrested his son and his son-in-law Rajini, a head constable attached to Armed Reserve Police. The case was later transferred to the CB-CID who arrested eight persons including former DMK Minister Veerapandi S. Arumugam’s nephew Sureshkumar alias Parapatti Suresh, Sivaguru’s wife Mala, daughter Yuvapriya, Senthil Kumar, Sampath and Sekar. Sureshkumar moved the Supreme Court and was discharged from the case and others were released on bail. Sivaguru continued to be at the Salem Central Prison as he was denied bail.