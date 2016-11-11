Two-wheelers, pedestrians allowed through Mulvadi Gate

Four months after the Mulvadi Gate (level crossing no. 184) was closed for construction of railway-over-bridge (ROB), two-wheelers and pedestrians were allowed to use the crossing from Wednesday.

On July 6, the district administration announced that the level crossing would be closed for traffic as the construction of Rs. 146.36-crore bridges would begin at Chattiram, Mulvadi Gate and Anaimedu from July 8. All the vehicles were diverted through Corporation Office, Anbu Illam and Collectorate to reach Old Bus Stand. The Southern Railways began the construction of pillars near the level crossing.

On Wednesday, the city police allowed two-wheelers, cars and autorickshaws to pass through the gate. However, Salem Railway Division, in a press release, clarified that pedestrians and two-wheelers were only permitted to pass through the gate as construction work was still on. The release added that to reduce traffic congestion in the area, the arrangement was made and that boards and warning stickers were also placed on both the sides.

The release clarified that no other vehicles would be permitted to pass through the crossing and Railway administration had got powers to proceed against the trespassers and punish them accordingly.

The Railway administration would also not be responsible for any mishap or consequences thereupon met by the trespasser, the release added.