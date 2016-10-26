Tamil Nadu

Two teenaged boys killed in accident

Two teenaged boys were killed when the two-wheeler they were riding collided with a jeep on East Coast Road (ECR) near here on Tuesday. Police said the boys – M. Naveen (19), a catering diploma holder, and his friend S. Dinesh from Uchipulli – were on their way to Kilakarai, when their vehicle collided with the jeep, coming from Thoothukudi in the opposite direction.

The boys, who were not wearing helmet, died on the spot, the police said.

R. Peter (55), the jeep driver, who sustained injuries, had been admitted to the Ramanathapuram Government Headquarters Hospital, the police also said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 6:47:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/Two-teenaged-boys-killed-in-accident/article16082149.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY