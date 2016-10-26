Two teenaged boys killed in accident

Two teenaged boys were killed when the two-wheeler they were riding collided with a jeep on East Coast Road (ECR) near here on Tuesday. Police said the boys – M. Naveen (19), a catering diploma holder, and his friend S. Dinesh from Uchipulli – were on their way to Kilakarai, when their vehicle collided with the jeep, coming from Thoothukudi in the opposite direction.

The boys, who were not wearing helmet, died on the spot, the police said.

R. Peter (55), the jeep driver, who sustained injuries, had been admitted to the Ramanathapuram Government Headquarters Hospital, the police also said.