Two quacks arrested near Arani

Two unqualified persons practising medicine at two different villages near Arani have been arrested on Tuesday.

Acting on specific information, Joint Director of Medical Services P.Girija, has conducted raids at these villages with her team. “When we entered the illegal clinic run by Arularasan at Ariyappadi Kootu Road near Arani, a patient was being administered drip. Other patients were waiting.

He claimed to have finished diploma in nursing. But he has not showed any certificate. When we entered the clinic run by Ravi at Kunnathur village he was administering intravenous injection to a patient. He has finished B.A. history,” Dr.Girija said.

Drugs, stethoscope and equipments were seized from their places. Both of them were handed over to police, she added.