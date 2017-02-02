Tamil Nadu

Two policemen killed in road accident

THENI: Two Armed Reserve policemen attached to the Seventh Battalion in Palani were killed as the two-wheeler they were riding collided head-on with a sand-laden lorry proceeding from Tiruchi to Theni on Devadhanapatti Bypass near here on Thursday.

The deceased were Sivanandi (30) of Oothupatti village in Chinnamanur and Sangeeth Kumar (28) of Angurpalayam in Cumbum block.

The two policemen were trying to overtake a vehicle on Theni-Kumuli Highway, when the lorry coming in the opposite direction knocked their two-wheeler down. Sivanandi was killed on the spot and Sangeeth Kumar succumbed to his injuries at Periyakulam Government Hospital.

The two were going to Palani when the accident took place. A case has been registered in this connection.

