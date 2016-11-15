Two motorcyclists killed

Two motorcyclists were killed when a speeding State-run bus knocked them down on the Madurai-Srivilliputtur highway near Nathampatti on Monday afternoon. Shocked over the accident, the driver of another bus lost control of the vehicle and the bus got off the road injuring three, including the crew members.

The police said that the driver of the bus proceeding to Shencottah was following another bus proceeding towards Rajapalayam. In his attempt to overtake the other bus, the driver of the Shencottah-bound bus, came to the extreme right side of the road and hit the two-wheeler coming from the opposite side at Mayirulampatti junction.

The two motorcyclists, Subburaj (45) from M. Mettupatti, and Raju (40) from Mangalam Ramachandrapuram, were killed on the spot. Shocked by the accident, the driver of the bus going in front lost control of the vehicle and the bus fell into a ditch. Driver Govindaraj, Conductor Sangiliveeran and two passengers were injured.

While the passengers were treated as outpatients, the crew was admitted to the Government Hospital here.