Two-month-long prohibitory order lapses

The two-month long prohibitory order that was clamped in the district for the peaceful conduct of the death anniversary of Dalit leader Immanuel Sekaran on September 11 and Thevar Jayanthi on October 30 was allowed to lapse after the end of the two-month period.

District Collector S Natarajan had promulgated the order, invoking section 144 of Cr PC based on the recommendation of the Superintendent of Police N.Manivannan to ensure that the two events passed off peacefully.

The order came into force, the next day. “It got lapsed on Tuesday after the two-month period,” the Collector told The Hindu on Friday.

It ensured the peaceful conduct of two communally sensitive events in the district