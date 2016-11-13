Two-lane work being expedited by NHAI

The National Highways Authority of India has expedited the two-lane work along Nagapattinam - Thanjavur highway wherever the old road is free from water ways, rivers or tanks.

A large number of rivers, rivulets and tanks are located at various places all through the stretch which is being developed into two-lane with a width of 10 metres including a carriage space of 7 metres. Of the total 78.5 km length, a stretch of 53 km will be upgraded into a concrete structure. The work involves geometrical re-alignment ensuring safety for road-users. Dangerous curves and narrow bends pose a problem but the same is being re-aligned all through. Two-lane work had been completed for a cumulative stretch of 8.5 km, an official said Saturday.

The work involves construction of 86 pipe culverts, 127 box-culverts, five major bridges (one across the Vennar, two each across the Odampokki and the Vettar), nine minor bridges including one each in Ammapettai, Samandhan Cauvery, Thondiyar and three at Asthan Odai in Koradacherry. The work has been completed on a cumulative stretch of 7.5 km and the project is planned to be completed by December 2017.

As level-crossings pose traffic snarls daily, a bypass will be laid at Needamangalam facilitating swift movement of vehicles on the highway