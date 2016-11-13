Two-lane work being expedited by NHAI

The National Highways Authority of India has expedited the two-lane work along Nagapattinam - Thanjavur highway wherever the old road is free from water ways, rivers or tanks.
A large number of rivers, rivulets and tanks are located at various places all through the stretch which is being developed into two-lane with a width of 10 metres including a carriage space of 7 metres. Of the total 78.5 km length, a stretch of 53 km will be upgraded into a concrete structure. The work involves geometrical re-alignment ensuring safety for road-users. Dangerous curves and narrow bends pose a problem but the same is being re-aligned all through. Two-lane work had been completed for a cumulative stretch of 8.5 km, an official said Saturday.
The work involves construction of 86 pipe culverts, 127 box-culverts, five major bridges (one across the Vennar, two each across the Odampokki and the Vettar), nine minor bridges including one each in Ammapettai, Samandhan Cauvery, Thondiyar and three at Asthan Odai in Koradacherry. The work has been completed on a cumulative stretch of 7.5 km and the project is planned to be completed by December 2017.
As level-crossings pose traffic snarls daily, a bypass will be laid at Needamangalam facilitating swift movement of vehicles on the highway
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor