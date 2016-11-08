Tamil Nadu

Two killed in accident

Two persons from Chennai were killed when the car in which they were travelling collided with a lorry in Tiruchengodu early on Monday.

The deceased were: J. Prasad (24), a contractor, and his brother J. Pradeep (21), a third year engineering student of Egmore. Their relative Nandakumar (21) of Villupuram district has been admitted to Government Hospital in Tiruchengode with severe injuries. The accident occurred while they were returning from Guruvayur. Lorry driver Kuppusamy (40) of Rasipuram suffered minor injuries.



Regulatory orders



City Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar has promulgated regulatory orders under Section 41 of the Tamil Nadu City Police Act, 1997 (extended to the cities of Salem, Tiruchi and Tirunelveli) for a period of 15 days commencing from midnight of November 8. The order prohibits assemblies, meetings, processions, agitations, and demonstrations without prior permission.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 12, 2020 2:43:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/Two-killed-in-accident/article16439502.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY