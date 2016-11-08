Two killed in accident

Two persons from Chennai were killed when the car in which they were travelling collided with a lorry in Tiruchengodu early on Monday.

The deceased were: J. Prasad (24), a contractor, and his brother J. Pradeep (21), a third year engineering student of Egmore. Their relative Nandakumar (21) of Villupuram district has been admitted to Government Hospital in Tiruchengode with severe injuries. The accident occurred while they were returning from Guruvayur. Lorry driver Kuppusamy (40) of Rasipuram suffered minor injuries.

Regulatory orders

City Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar has promulgated regulatory orders under Section 41 of the Tamil Nadu City Police Act, 1997 (extended to the cities of Salem, Tiruchi and Tirunelveli) for a period of 15 days commencing from midnight of November 8. The order prohibits assemblies, meetings, processions, agitations, and demonstrations without prior permission.