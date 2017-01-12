Tamil Nadu

Two killed as bikes collide

DINDIGUL: Two persons died when their motorcycles collided head-on on Pattiveeranpatti-Batlagundu Road near here in the early hours of Thursday.

The deceased were identified as M. Vijaya Raj (40), an agriculture labourer of M. Vadipatti, and P. Irulappan (45), a van driver of Pattiveeranpatti. The bodies were shifted to Batlagundu Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Irulappan was going to Pattiveeranpatti from Batlagundu on his motorcycle, when the bike hit another two-wheeler ridden by Vijaya Raj, who was returning to M. Vadipatti from Pattiveeranpatti. Both the riders were tossed in the air in the impact of the collision, and died on the spot.

Pattiveeranpatti police have registered a case.

