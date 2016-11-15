Two injured in Gaur attack

Two persons were injured after a Gaur (Indian bison) attacked them along Coonoor-Kolakombai Road in Coonoor on Sunday night.

The police identified the injured as S. Mahendran (20) from Kilinjada, and B. Rajendran (54) from Coonoor. The Kolakombai police said that Mahendran was on his way home on a motorcycle when a Gaur attacked him. Soon afterwards, Rajendran was walking along the same road when the Gaur attacked him as well. Mahendran sustained injuries to his leg, while Rajendran sustained head and facial injuries. They were taken to the Coonoor Government Hospital from where they were referred to the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital. The animal ran into the forest, and Forest Department officials asked their field staff to maintain a vigil.