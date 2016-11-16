Two held for hunting birds

Two persons, who were found hunting birds, have been arrested. Three dead Asian Open Billed Storks found in their possession were recovered.

The duo were arrested by a patrol team led by Sirkazhi Forest Range Officer V.Gopinath after the officials checked a parked car on suspicion at Karukudi.

The dead birds were found in the car. Investigations led to the arrest of R.Mahalingam (60) of Poonthottam and R.Packiaraj (29) of Thittai, who had hunted the birds.

A gun used for hunting the birds was seized from the accused apart from the car. The accused were booked under the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and later remanded in judicial custody.

According to the officials, three special teams have been formed to prevent hunting birds as arrival of birds have increased in Sirkazhi and Mayiladuthurai areas.