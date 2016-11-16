Two held for hunting birds

Two persons, who were found hunting birds, have been arrested. Three dead Asian Open Billed Storks found in their possession were recovered.
The duo were arrested by a patrol team led by Sirkazhi Forest Range Officer V.Gopinath after the officials checked a parked car on suspicion at Karukudi.
The dead birds were found in the car. Investigations led to the arrest of R.Mahalingam (60) of Poonthottam and R.Packiaraj (29) of Thittai, who had hunted the birds.
A gun used for hunting the birds was seized from the accused apart from the car. The accused were booked under the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and later remanded in judicial custody.
According to the officials, three special teams have been formed to prevent hunting birds as arrival of birds have increased in Sirkazhi and Mayiladuthurai areas.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor