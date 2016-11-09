Two die of asphyxiation in water tank in Salem

Two workers died of asphyxiation in a newly constructed water tank in a house here on Tuesday. The police said C. Srinivasan was getting a 10-foot underground water tank constructed in his house at Perumal Gounder Kadu in Reddiyur in the city.

On Tuesday, three workers, Raja (35) of Suramangalam, P. Mani (37) and K. Sathyaraj (22) of Karuppur were involved in removing wooden planks that support the concrete structure in the tank. Sathyaraj entered the tank and and fell unconscious.

Then, Raja and Mani entered the tank, but they too fainted. While Sathyaraj was rescued by Fire and Rescue Services personnel and is undergoing treatment, the bodies of Raja and Mani were retrieved and sent for post-mortem.

The police said that as the tank was kept closed for over two weeks, poisonous gas would have formed, which the workers inhaled.

The Suramangalam police are interrogating the building owner, contractor and the mason.

The worker who entered first survived, while two others who followed him fell unconscious and died later