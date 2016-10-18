Two die in accident

Two passengers travelling on a Kanniyakumari-bound Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus were killed and four others sustained injuries when the bus collided with another TNSTC bus at Thelichathanallur near Paramakudi on Monday.

Police said the driver of the Rameswaram – Kanniyakumari bus drove the vehicle in a rash manner and overtook a vehicle when it collided with the bus proceeding from Madurai to Rameswaram. Two passengers of the Kanniyakumari-bound bus were killed and four others injured. The deceased were identified as M. Selvam (40) of Ilayankudi and A. Nagaraj (30) of Kariapatti in Virudhunagar district. The injured were admitted to Paramakudi Government Hospital.