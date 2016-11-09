Two detained under Goondas Act

Collector M. Asia Mariam has invoked the provision of Goondas Act against S. Sakthivel and his friend K. Murugan of Villupuram district who were arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at Bodinaickenpatti here recently. The detention orders were served to them at the sub-jail in Namakkal.

Villagers submit petition to Collector

Villagers of Kaliyanoor Agraharam Panchayat submitted a petition to the Collector demanding action against its secretary Bhagyaraj alleging he was involved in financial irregularities. The panchayat comes under Pallipalayam Panchayat Union in the district. The villagers alleged that he was involved in various irregularities in procuring materials for the panchayat. They said that the panchayat office was not regularly opened and the residents were unable to get their works done. The Collector assured to initiate action.