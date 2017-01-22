Two dead, 57 injured in Pudukkottai jallikattu

Two persons died and 57 others were injured in the jallikattu held at Rapoosal village in Pudukkottai district amid tight police security.

Both the deceased — Raja (30) and Mohan (30) — were from the Pudukottai district. They succumbed to their injuries at the government hospital in Pudukottai and Ilupur respectively.

Over 150 bulls took part in the event that lasted over three-and-a-half hours. The event was organised at the native village of Health Minister Vijayabaskar, who witnessed the event.