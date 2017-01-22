Tamil Nadu

Two dead, 57 injured in Pudukkottai jallikattu

Youths try to tame a raging bull during the jallikattu event held at Rapoosal village, in Pudukkottai on Sunday.

Youths try to tame a raging bull during the jallikattu event held at Rapoosal village, in Pudukkottai on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

Two persons died and 57 others were injured in the jallikattu held at Rapoosal village in Pudukkottai district amid tight police security.

Both the deceased — Raja (30) and Mohan (30) — were from the Pudukottai district. They succumbed to their injuries at the government hospital in Pudukottai and Ilupur respectively.

Over 150 bulls took part in the event that lasted over three-and-a-half hours. The event was organised at the native village of Health Minister Vijayabaskar, who witnessed the event.

