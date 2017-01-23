Two brothers peddling ganja murdered

Thoothukudi: A. Saleem alias Mohammed Saleem (28) of Rajapandi Nagar here and his brother A. Buhari (37) were murdered by an armed gang at 9.50 p.m. on Sunday.

Sources said the brothers were peddling ganja, and previous enmity between the two and one M. Arumugam (43) of the same locality could be the cause of the double murder.

The gang entered the house of Saleem’s mother and hacked the brothers to death. The bodies were taken to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Based on a complaint lodged by Sasi (28), wife of Saleem, Thoothukudi South police have registered a case under Sections 149, 452 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act. No arrests have been made in connection with the double murder.