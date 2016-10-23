Tamil Nadu

Two arrested on their way to AP forests

Police say the arrested were hired to cut red sanders

Two persons from Jawadu hills, allegedly attempting to go to Andhra Pradesh forests through Vaniyambadi, to cut red sander trees were arrested by Tamil Nadu Police.

Police persons attached to Vaniyambadi police station were patrolling the town on Friday when they spotted two persons getting down from a car that came from Alangayam Road.

When police nabbed the two, the car sped away. The two told policemen that they were going to Bengaluru in search of a job.

However, police said that there were five axes in their baggage.

During interrogation, the two revealed that they were on their way to Andhra Pradesh forests to cut red sanders trees and they were dropped by the middlemen who recruit persons for the illegal work.

The two, who were identified as Palani and Mani from Jamunamarathur in Jawadu hills, were arrested.

